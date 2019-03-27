The Challenge: War of the Worlds Sneak Peek: It's Bear vs. Hunter in a Battle of...Everything, Including Tattoos?

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bear, The Challenge

MTV

It's Hunter vs. Bear, for, um, some reason? In the below exclusive sneak peek from MTV's The Challenge: War of the Worlds, Bear of Big Brother fame, reveals his plans to "make the biggest move the villa has ever seen in history."

Say what? "When we go in, we are calling out Hunter and Georgia. Exactly. Because you know why? That's how I f—king roll," Bear tells his shocked partner Da'Vonne in the exclusive clip below.

Viewers will recall Bear's been hooking up with Georgia.

Photos

Meet the Cast of The Challenge: War of the Worlds

"I'm sending a message to everyone in the villa, ‘No motherf—ker is safe!'" he shouts. And then, in true Bear fashion, he admits to lying and setting a "Bear trap."

Then, back at the bar, things escalate and Bear starts really going in on Hunter. "I promise you, I'm not scared of no one, Hunter," he screams.

That doesn't impress Hunter. "At the end of the day the dude's not cut from the same cloth as I am," he says.

"Hunter, I will beat you time and time again. You've got nothing: Strength, power, good looks, tattoos, I beat you every time and I'll f—k your girl afterwards because that's what I do," Bear says.

Take that, Hunter's tattoos!

The Challenge: War of the Worlds airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on MTV.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ MTV , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy Boss Deems Jo Episode the Most Powerful Hour of TV She's Ever Been Part Of

Whiskey Cavalier

Whiskey Cavalier's Latest Disguises Are Truly Delightful

This Is Us

What Happens After Beth and Randall's Big This Is Us Fight?

Sean Lowe, Catherine Giudici, The Bachelor, Trista Rehn, Bachelorette

From 5 Weeks to 17 Years: The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Relationships Ranked From Shortest to Longest

Henry Hall, Charlie Hall, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Brad Hall, Veep Season 7 Premiere

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Her Family Are the Stars (and Stripes) at the Veep Premiere

Temptation Island

Temptation Island Finale: Who Survived and Who's Engaged?

This Is Us

Beth and Randall Face Off As This Is Us Reveals Their History

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.