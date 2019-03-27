Everclear Singer Art Alexakis Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Art Alexakis has multiple sclerosis.

The 56-year-old Everclear singer and guitarist shared the news with his fans in an open letter on the band's website.

Alexakis opens the letter by recalling an automobile accident he was involved in three years ago. While he totaled his car, he noted "no one involved was seriously hurt." But when he started "feeling a tingle and numbness" in his arm, he thought he had pinched a nerve in his neck and decided to see a doctor. After having an MRI scan, the doctor confirmed he had, in fact, pinched a nerve. However, the medical professional also found lacerations and "suspicious marks" on the spinal cord. As a result, Alexakis visited a neurologist and underwent a "ridiculous number of tests."

"After receiving the results, he told me that I have a form of Multiple Sclerosis (RRMS), and that I have had it for anywhere between 10 to 20 years," he wrote in the letter. "I went and sat in my car and called my wife, and cried for about half an hour. I'm sure people in the parking lot thought I was losing it, and I guess I kind of was."