Taye Diggs Dishes on the Perils of Dating Apps on Just the Sip

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 3:07 AM
Taye Diggs is revealing that even he has difficulties dating in the digital world.
It's been over four years since he and ex-wife Idina Menzelcalled it quits after over ten years of marriage and now the actor is slowly easing back into the dating world. However, things aren't like they used to be. Taye tells Just the Sip's Justin Sylvester, "I am not dating. I am not technically savvy."
It turns out that even the famed actor is struggling with dating apps and the more intimate nature of meeting people. "Some of these women will put pictures of themselves, and there's a side of me that is like, 'Honey, put on some clothes. Oh my Lord," he jokes. Although it must be said that he knows "it's just a photo."
Diggs explains it is not the content of the photo itself but he questions, "You don't know me, but you're going to send me that? Where are we supposed to go from there?"
Justin has an interesting answer to that riddle: "All you need is the Instagram and that d--k pic," he said.
That isn't the only interesting topic the pair talks about. Taye reveals he almost turned down the opportunity to perform in Rent and even dishes on the craziest stuff that has showed up in his DMs. To find out more, check out the video above!
