Beth and Randall Face Off As This Is Us Reveals Their History

Beth tried to get Randall to admit he thought his job was more important to hers, and Randall refused, but he flashed back to that same argument that Jack and Rebecca had about her singing career while Randall was listening in the hall. She told him he steamrolls her and what he wants takes precedence over what she wants, and somehow Randall didn't see it, wondering "in what world" he ever did any of what she was accusing him of.

Why did she have to have her dance epiphany now, he wondered, when she could have done it at any other time and he would have supported her. When, Beth wondered, would she have found time to do that between his anxiety attacks?

That was not the right thing to say (after a thousand occasions of Randall not saying the right thing), and Randall left to sleep on the cot in his office.

Sure, that was the wrong button to push, but as with last week's episode, we still can't find Randall's side in all of this. Quitting his job, buying a building, and becoming a city councilman in a city two hours away was the wrong decision for the family in every possible way. Beth was laid off and forced to find a new path, so she went back to something she once loved. Randall decided to commute two hours for a stressful job he's likely in way over his head for anyways. These are not the same!