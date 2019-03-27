Flats for Festival Season

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Mar. 27, 2019 3:00 AM
Festival season is an exciting time, y'all.
We usually go to at least one music festival each year. And if we don't? We still shop like we are because, well, festival style is just that good.
One thing you're definitely going to be in need of, concert-attending or not, is a chic pair of flat shoes that are just as practical as they are pretty. But we don't discriminate, flats come in all types: sneakers, booties, slides, etc. The only requirement, really, is that they are comfy so you can walk around with ease.
Lucky for you, these are all cute and comfy, so you'll be festival-ready just like that.
A strappy suede moment is just as comfy as it is statement-making.
You're never going to regret snagging a pair of fresh white sneaks.
Give your Day One look an edgy vibe with a classic Dr. Martens boot.
Birkenstocks are back, and we're especially into a bright color option.
Embellished sandals are just the right amount of decorative to complete your festival 'fit.
These striped slides are too cute for desert life.
We love a woven white slide for an outdoor concert.
A logo slide is always in season.
These Ugg booties are currently discounted—get 'em before they sell out.
Keep it simple and pair this O.G. slip-on with any all of your weekend looks.
We like this espadrille twist on a leopard slip-on.
The clear strap makes it easy to team with any outfit. Plus, it's trendy.
Sign us up for these metallic slip-ons, will ya?
Can't go wrong with some under $100 brown booties.
We can't resist a delicate strappy sandal is subtle silver shade.
A metallic and black two-tone sandal is a festival-approved neutral.
This tie-up style has long been a festival staple.
Pro tip: This casual boot looks cute paired with breezy desert sundresses.
Classic flip-flops in a bold color are a solid choice.
