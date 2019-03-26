Sophie Turner Details Her Sexual "Experiments" Before Joe Jonas Engagement

Game of Thrones may be coming to an end (please be sure to expect "a lot of death"), but Sophie Turner's future and life with Joe Jonas is just at the beginning.

Turner and her Game of Thrones co-star and best friend Maisie Williams appear on the cover of Rolling Stone where they both open up about what it was like to grow up on set and how there are moments when they truly relate to their characters Sansa Stark and Arya Stark. It turns out that their chemistry read when Turner was 13 and Williams 12 in 2009 sealed their fate from the get-go.

"We were pretty much best friends from that second on," Turner said.

In an earlier interview with Glamour U.K., Turner joked she "has an addiction to Maisie" and that they would try "to sneak a kiss into every scene we did together to freak everyone out a bit."

She has another love in her life who gets much of her affection.

Turner got engaged to the Jonas Brothers singer in October 2017 and they both announced the happy news on social media by sharing a picture of the stunning pear-shaped ring. Turner caption it, "I said yes."

This engagement is clearly already off to a better start than Sansa Stark's doomed, violent and controversial marriage to Ramsay Bolton which ended in a rather...ravenous way. Turner even called that moment "the most satisfying scene."