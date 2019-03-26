Jordyn Woods' Platinum Blonde Hair Transformation Will Make You Do a Double Take

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 1:20 PM

Jordyn Woods

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

It appears Jordyn Woods is still following the "new year, new me" motto.

The 21-year-old model debuts long platinum blonde hair while promoting her latest beauty collection with Eylure Lashes in London, England. The affordable brand is not only celebrating its collaboration with the activewear designer but also its exclusive release with U.K. retailer, Superdrug.

If anything, it's safe to say Jordyn is living her best life. And blonde hair aside, she seems to be having loads of fun while in the historic city.

"Quick switch up for launch day," the reality TV personality captions her jaw-dropping snap on Instagram. Of course, her hair is on full display as she poses seductively on her hotel bed. Wearing a vibrant blue body-hugging dress with orange ruffle detailing and transparent orange heels, it's clear she's feeling herself!

Woods' current hair "switch up" comes less than three weeks since she chopped off her hair into a chic, blunt bob.

Read

Jordyn Woods Glitters in Gold During London Getaway

"If you're reading this.. it means God has given you another day to wake up and be grateful & better than you were yesterday," she captioned her short hairstyle post.

However, from the comment section of her latest photo, her 9.6 million followers are certainly loving Jordyn's new platinum blonde 'do.

Jordyn Woods

Mark R. Milan/GC Images

"Jordyn "i'm STILL in my bag" Woods," one follower writes. "Yes sis blondes have more fun," another chimes in.

The 21-year-old model's hairdo comes courtesy of hairstylist and custom wig maker, The Frontal Sleyer (as they are dubbed on Instagram).

"Lace Frontal Wig Sley for @jordynwoods using my russian blonde 613 bundles and frontal," the stylist captions her video of Woods. "Launch date coming out soon."

Before debuting her long blonde wig at the Eylure Lashes event, the activewear designer dazzles in a white rhinestone-encrusted tracksuit, cropped black leather jacket and Off-White sneakers. There, fans outside her London hotel noticed her major hair change.

In short, it was a lewk!

It seems Jordyn is living her best life, and it's only a matter of time before she surprises us all with another new 'do.

