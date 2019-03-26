This Photo of All 3 Lawrence Brothers Will Make You Miss the '90s

  By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 12:40 PM

Joey Lawrence, Matthew Lawrence, Andrew Lawrence, Blossom, 1994

Touchstone Pictures/ABC via Getty Images

Whoa! Talk about a flashback!

Cheryl Burke sent fans straight back to the ‘90s on Tuesday after she shared a picture of Joey Lawrence, Matthew Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence on Instagram.

As fans are well aware, the Dancing With the Stars pro is engaged to the middle sibling and the picture appeared to be from their engagement party.

"As someone who comes from a family of 3 girls, I'm pretty excited that not only do I get to marry my #MCM, but I also get 2 brothers in the process...whether they like it or not," she captioned the snapshot of the brotherly trio. She also added the hashtag #CherylAndMATTriomny." 

While the actors are all grown up—they're 42, 39 and 31, respectively—fans still can't forget their iconic childhood roles. Many watched Joey star on Blossom from 1990 to 1995. He also appeared in several popular films. For instance, he played Oliver in the 1988 animated film Oliver & Company and Chad in the 1995 film A Goofy Movie.

As for Matthew, many fans remember him from his role as Chris Hillard in the 1993 movie Mrs. Doubtfire, as well as for his role as Jack Hunter on Boy Meets World.

Andrew also followed in his brothers' footsteps and took up acting. Not only did he play T.J. Detweiler on the popular cartoon Recess, but he also appeared in several fan-favorite films, including Disney Channel's The Other Me and Going to the Mat.

Read

Joey Lawrence Reacts to Matthew's Rekindled Romance With Cheryl Burke: "They're Happy"

Of course, the brothers also worked on several projects together. For instance, they starred in the sitcom Brotherly Love from 1995 to 1997. They also acted alongside each other in Disney Channel movies like Horse Sense and Jumping Ship.

Still, they've definitely kept busy since their days as child stars. Joey, for instance, starred on Melissa & Joey with Melissa Joan Hart from 2010 to 2015. He also appeared on the second season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. In addition, Matthew and Andrew have made several TV appearances over the years, including on shows like Hawaii Five-0.

Now that you've had that trip down memory lane. Who's ready for some reruns?

