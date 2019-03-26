Keanu Reeves Is a Real-Life Superhero After Helping Fellow Airplane Passengers

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 12:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Keanu Reeves

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Not all superheroes wear capes—especially at the airport.

Earlier this week, Keanu Reeves found himself on a commercial flight from San Francisco to Southern California. But before he could reach his destination, the plane had to make an emergency landing in Bakersfield, Calif.

Once in the closed airport, passengers waited to find out how they would get transported to Los Angeles.

At the same time, freelance cartoonist Brian Rea decided to document the journey that showcased Keanu in a real-life Speed role.

"So I got on a plane w/ Keanu…He was very pleasant. Took photos, talked about latest project w/ 2 very enthusiastic airline employees. We boarded—He sat 2 rows up. I fell asleep. Then all of a sudden…Our plane w/ Keanu was diverted to Bakersfield," Brian shared. "They just announced we may be taking…a bus."

 

Photos

Celebs on Vacation

Before you think Keanu went all Hollywood on us and demanded special treatment, social media shows a different story.

Instead, the actor asked questions, helped sort out the situation and even gave options to passengers.

In fact, Keanu ultimately opted to take a two-hour van ride to Los Angeles where he read out facts about Bakersfield and played country music with fellow strangers.

"It's population is about 380,000, making it the 9th most popular city in California, and the 52nd most popular city in the nation," Keanu is overheard saying in Brian's Instagram Stories.

And in a true stars are just like us moment, Keanu picked up some Carl's Jr. once he finally got home to sunny Los Angeles.

Gotta love traveling!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ , Top Stories , Apple News , Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
Temptation Island

How Temptation Island's Host Dealt With Being in the Middle of All Those Emotions

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods' Platinum Blonde Hair Transformation Will Make You Do a Double Take

Jennifer Aniston, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon, Friends

OMG! The Twins From Us Played Ross and Rachel's Friends Daughter

Joey Lawrence, Matthew Lawrence, Andrew Lawrence, Blossom, 1994

This Photo of All 3 Lawrence Brothers Will Make You Miss the '90s

This Is Us, Mandy Moore

This Is Us Season 3 Finale Will Go Back to the Future and Provide Answers (Plus More Questions)

The Perfect Date, Noah Centineo

Swoon Over Noah Centineo in The Perfect Date Trailer

Justin Bieber Defends His Marriage to Hailey Baldwin From Trolls

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.