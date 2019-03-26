This Is Us Season 3 Finale Will Go Back to the Future and Provide Answers (Plus More Questions)

Prepare for another twist in the saga of the Pearsons. This Is Us wraps up its third season on Tuesday, April 2 with "Her," a finale that will likely leave fans with more questions than answers.

"You'll be left with more questions. I think a certain question that was posed at the beginning of the season will be answered, but then I think we're left with a couple more questions—in typical good television form you answer a few and then answer a few more," Mandy Moore told E! News' Kristin Dos Santos.