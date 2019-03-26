Denise Richards Shares Never-Before-Seen Family Photos From Her Wedding

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 26, 2019 11:02 AM
Tommy Garcia/Bravo
It's been six months since Denise Richards wed Aaron Phypers. On Tuesday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star looked back at their big day by sharing never-before-seen photos from their nuptials.
The trip down memory lane came just hours before footage from her wedding aired on Bravo. The pics showed Richards and her new hubby having some fun in a photo-booth with her daughters.
"Good morning... here are some pics from our wedding," she captioned the snapshots. " Everyone had fun with the photo booth. Not the old fashion kind. tonight is our wedding episode on #RHOBH @bravotv."
Richards and Phypers tied the knot in front of their family, friends and co-stars back in September. The ceremony took place at a beach in Malibu. Richards wore a stunning strapless dress with a short skirt, flowing back and embroidered flowers. Meanwhile, her hubby went with a more casual vibe and donned a white shirt and jeans.
The bride walked down the aisle carrying a white floral arrangement. There were also several floral designs comprised of pink roses. In addition, her daughters wore pretty, light-colored dresses and carried miniature bouquets.
While everything looked picture perfect, there was some tension brewing among her cast members regarding Puppygate. However, fans will just have to tune in tonight to see if everyone was on their best behavior.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
