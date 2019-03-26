Is That Meghan Markle? Lifetime's New TV Movie Actress Looks Like the Real Person

Lifetime is no stranger to casting lookalikes for their dramatized TV movies, but the network may have outdone themselves with the latest Meghan Markle casting. For Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, Lifetime tapped Tiffany Smith to play the Duchess of Sussex.

This is the sequel to the 2018 movie that followed Meghan Markle's whirlwind romance with Prince Harry. According to Lifetime, the movie "continues the love story of newlyweds Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry, pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys of challenges of life inside the royal family during their pivotal first year of marriage."

"Beyond blending their families and cultures, Harry and Meghan's core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honoring Royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs," Lifetime said in a release.