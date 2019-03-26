Is That Meghan Markle? Lifetime's New TV Movie Actress Looks Like the Real Person

Lifetime
Lifetime is no stranger to casting lookalikes for their dramatized TV movies, but the network may have outdone themselves with the latest Meghan Markle casting. For Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, Lifetime tapped Tiffany Smith to play the Duchess of Sussex.
This is the sequel to the 2018 movie that followed Meghan Markle's whirlwind romance with Prince Harry. According to Lifetime, the movie "continues the love story of newlyweds Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry, pulling back the curtain to reveal the untold joys of challenges of life inside the royal family during their pivotal first year of marriage."
"Beyond blending their families and cultures, Harry and Meghan's core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honoring Royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs," Lifetime said in a release.
See Smith as Meghan in the still below.
And yes, that is Smith as Meghan and not actually Meghan Markle.
Below, See Meghan on her wedding day. The resemblance is pretty spot on.
JONATHAN BRADY/AFP/Getty Images
Joining Smith, whose credits include Supernatural, Jane the Virgin and an uncredited role in Vice, is Charlie Field as Prince Harry. His credits include Genius and Poldark. They replaced Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser as the two royals.
No word on whether the new movie will touch on the rumored feud between Harry, Meghan, Prince William and Kate Middleton. The movie also stars Jordan Whalen as Prince William, Laura Mitchell as Kate Middleton, Maggie Sullivun as Queen Elizabeth II, Timothy Temple as Prince Philip, Charles Shaughnessy as Prince Charles, Deborah Ramsay as Camilla Bowles, Natalie Moon as Layla, James Dreyfus as Leonard and Bonnie Soper as Diana.
Merideth Finn and Michele Weiss are executive producers, and Menhaj Huda directs from a script penned by Scarlett Lacey.
Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal premieres Monday, May 27 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime—just in time for the couple's one-year anniversary.