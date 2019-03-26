"A Lot of Death" Is Coming to Game of Thrones' Final Season

There may have been a reason why you didn't see TV sisters Arya Stark and Sansa Stark—played by real life best pals Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner—in many scenes together during the previous seven seasons of Game of Thrones.

"We're a nightmare to work with," Turner told Rolling Stone. "If you're working with your best friend, you will never get any work done, ever. Anytime we tried to be serious about anything, it's just the hardest thing in the world. I think they really regretted putting us in scenes together. It was difficult."

Once reunited during season seven, their off-screen antics sometimes made it into the show.