Conor McGregor Announces Retirement From MMA

Conor McGregor announced his retirement from mixed martial arts on Tuesday.

"Hey guys quick announcement, I've decided to retire from the sport formally known as 'Mixed Martial Arts' today," he wrote on Twitter. "I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!"

The news came just hours after the UFC star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During his interview, McGregor said he was "in talks" for another fight this summer.

"My next fight—we're in talks for July….So, we'll see what happens," he said. A lot of politics and going on. The fight game is a mad game…To my fans, I am in shape, and I am ready."

He also said "there are many opponents" he could face and that he could "pick who I please."

"I've done a lot. I've fought a lot. I've never pulled out of contests. You know, I've gone through some crazy injuries and crazy external situations that many a man would sprint for the hills if it happened to them," he said. "But I stood firm and I've done my peace for the company."