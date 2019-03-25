Paris Jackson Is "On the Mend" and Looking Forward to 21st Birthday After Medical Scare

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Things are looking up for Paris Jackson after a bit of a rocky few months.
On March 16, an ambulance was called to her home after an incident that required medical care. There were initially reports that she had attempted suicide and was placed under a 5150 hold at a local hospital, but Paris quickly shut down those rumors on social media. She called the rumors about her suicide attempt "lies" and hit the point home when she wore a jacket with the words "I'm Fine" written on the back. Paris was seen out later and was all smiles while grabbing KFC with her musician boyfriend, Gabriel Glenn.
According to a source, the events of last week have seemingly been left in the past because the daughter of Michael Jackson is "doing much better."
The source explained to E! News, "She is really on the mend and is listening to people who are giving her solid direction." They added, "She's been much more positive lately, so it's great to know she is doing a lot better."
Just two days after the medical scare, Paris had to come back and defend herself and insist she wasn't asleep at the wheel after a photo was published of her closing her eyes while sitting in the driver's seat of a car.
She clarified the situation on Twitter and slammed the "nonstop bulls--t" that had been following her for a few days. "*Parks at gas station waiting for my boyfriend to pump gas* *closes eyes to listen to favorite song* paps take pic and zoom in so you can't see that i'm parked and accuse me of falling asleep at the wheel.... when will this stop," she wrote.
She has one huge method of drowning out the noise. Music has been an important outlet for Paris and she's reportedly been "throwing herself into" her budding career with her band, The Soundflowers.
"She is very musically motivated and it's been therapeutic for her," the source said.
The art medium is actually how she met her boyfriend. A second source told E! News, "He's a musician and they play together in a band." They've been together "for several months" and he is "super supportive and understanding about how hard the last few weeks have been for Paris."
The second source added, "He's been there for her and they have grown closer through this. He's been a constant in her life and she really needs him right now."
The positivity is coming at an opportune time for her, too. She turns 21 on April 3 and will surely celebrate with her loved ones. "Everyone is hoping this is going to be a new day for Paris," the first source said.
Rachpoot/MEGA
Paris has been extra outspoken on social media and in public as of late because of the recent two-part documentary Leaving Neverland, which debuted at Sundance and then later on HBO. Leaving Neverland follows Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who detail alleged abuse by Michael Jackson when they were kids.
In January, Paris checked herself into a treatment facility in order to "reboot, realign and prioritize her physical and emotional health." She later wrote on Instagram, "Yes I've taken a break from work and social media and my phone because it can be too much sometimes, and everyone deserves a break, but I am happy and healthy and feeling better than ever."
A few weeks later, she denied having a "meltdown" amid the Leaving Neverland controversies. She tweeted, "There's no meltdown, no 'losing [my] s--t,' or being demanding of anyone. Please don't believe what you read."
She wrote in another tweet, "I said it before and I'll say it again, I'm the happiest and healthiest I've been in a long time."
The first source explained to E! News that Jackson's death in 2009 "was so hard on her. With everything happening right now, with Leaving Neverland—it just added up."
Many stars have spoken out about the allegations in the documentary. Over the weekend, both Barbra Streisand and Diana Rossmade comments about Jackson. Streisand came under fire for her comments and later apologized. The Supremes singer, on the other hand, tweeted on Saturday, "This is what's on my heart this morning. I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is A magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE."
According to the first source, Paris "was ecstatic" upon reading Ross' positive words about her dad. The insider explained, "She also knows Diana, so it meant a lot to her."
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM