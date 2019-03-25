Jordyn Woods Glitters in Gold During London Getaway

Jordyn Woods is ready for a fun night out on the town.

The 21-year-old looks glam in a House of CB dress, Sami Miro vintage jacket and a pair of strapping stilettos designed by Tom Ford. And for the final touch she is sporting a $2,300 Louis Vuitton purse.

It looks like Jordyn is going all out for her time in the historic city of London, England. The model touched down at the airport in quite the look. Draped on her shoulders was a Sami Miro vintage coat, which was lined with fur. Not to mention the Dior bag that functioned as a carry-on and her fresh kicks from Italian label Off White. She warned her followers, "good morning London.. don't mind all of the photos I'm going to be posting this week."

And Jordyn clearly wasn't joking. Hours later she shared two more sets of her photos for that night with the caption: "All in."