Kristin Cavallari Reflects on Her Laguna Beach Days During a Visit Home: "I Was a Great Villain!"

Looking back.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari takes a walk down memory lane during a visit to her hometown. As the Uncommon James boss is in Southern California for a sit down with her dad Dennis Cavallari, it doesn't take long for Laguna Beach to become the topic of conversation.

"Do you remember when you were a junior in high school and MTV came to town and you came home all excited?" Dennis recalls.

Apparently, Kristin "wasn't at school" the first day MTV visited her high school and so she made it her mission to get recognized by the network. Per the Very Cavallari star, she marched into an audition the next day.

While Laguna Beach went on to be a smash hit, it sounds like the Cavallari patriarch had doubts about the reality TV show.