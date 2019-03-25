Nicolas Cage Could Be Getting Married for the Fourth Time

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 2:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nicolas Cage, Erika Koike

Byrdman / BACKGRID

The fourth time is the charm?

It looks like Nicolas Cage is getting ready to walk down the aisle yet again. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the actor has applied for a marriage license with his girlfriend Erika Koike in Clark County, Nevada.

It appears that the 55-year-old and his young girlfriend have been dating since last spring. The pair first sparked romance rumors in Puerto Rico while he was filming the upcoming action film Primal. A grizzly-looking Cage and Koike dashed into a private car after dining at a local restaurant on the island. 

Since then, the pair has been spotted in cities like Los Angeles, Calif. where Nicolas and Erika went out to dinner in showstopping ensembles. The actor wore a leopard print blazer, while his beau wore shimmering silver pants and a fringe blouse. 

Photos

2019 Celebrity Engagements

Before dating Koike, Cage was married to Alice Kim for ten years, but separated in 2016. During their short-lived, but seemingly happy time together, the actor and former waitress welcomed their son Kal-El Coppola, 14. 

And, before that, the National Treasure star was briefly married to Lisa Marie Presley in 2002 and Patricia Arquettein the late '90s. 

No word yet on if and when the big wedding will take place, but congratulations to Nicolas and Erika!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Nicolas Cage , Weddings , Engagements , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Bring the Heat to Miami While on Vacation With Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Kehlani, CFDA 2018

Kehlani Gives Birth to a Baby Girl Named Adeya

Bachelor Couples

The Bachelor Celebrates 17th Anniversary: See Where Your Favorite Couples Are Today

Rihanna, Hassan Jameel

Here's Why Fans Think Rihanna Is Absolutely Headed for an Engagement

Ariana Grande, Mac Miller

Ariana Grande Remembers Mac Miller on 6th Anniversary of "The Way" Collaboration

Jason Hoppy, Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Tears Up During Custody Battle With Jason Hoppy

This Is Us

Why This Is Us Is Putting Beth and Randall Through the Wringer

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.