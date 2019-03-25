Bethenny Frankel Tears Up During Custody Battle With Jason Hoppy

Bethenny Frankel and Jason Hoppy's custody battle continues on.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of New York star appeared in court alongside her ex to continue the custody battle over their 8-year-old daughter, Bryn. During the court appearance, Frankel broke down in tears as she discussed a FaceTime interaction between her and Hoppy that occurred in May 2015.

"The circumstances were that I was trying to Facetime Brynn," Frankel said of the call, which took place during Brynn's birthday weekend and Mother's Day weekend that year.

She went on to allege that Hoppy was using FaceTime "as a tool to harass me or abuse me or taunt me."