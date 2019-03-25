How the Cast of The 100 Reacted to Their Cool, Complicated New Planet

When we visited the Vancouver set of the show in November, the cast still couldn't tell us much, but they could reveal how they reacted when they saw the new world of their show.

"I had to read it about six times because it was very confusing," Marie Avgeropoulos told reporters. "It's very, very—it's got so much sci-fi elements this season to the show…it's really quite complicated."

"The planet's going to be nuts," said Richard Harmon. "It's gonna look oddly Vancouver-like, but they did such an amazing job this year of actually being able to switch it up, kind of where we shoot, and show the difference, and that's the lovely thing about shooting in Vancouver…The planet has a very interesting and cool look to it this season. I thought I was on the wrong set. This is still The 100, right?"