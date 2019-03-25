Everything We Know About Kanye West's Star-Studded Sunday Services

Kanye West is creating something special on Sunday Fundays.

While many Americans head to an indoor church, synagogue or temple on the weekends, one A-list rapper is switching things up.

E! News has learned new details about Kanye's special Sunday Services in the hills of Calabasas that have been occuring almost every weekend.

We're told it's by invitation only and it's a "fun, family event for everyone to get together."

As seen on Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories, there is a gospel choir and musical performances. Songs that have been played include Kid Cudi's "Reborn" and Kanye's own tracks such as "Lift Yourself and "I Wonder."