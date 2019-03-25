9-1-1 and The Resident Renewed by Fox

Fox is keeping its hospital and emergency services for at least another season!

The Resident and 9-1-1 have been renewed for third seasons, the network announced on Monday.

"9-1-1 redefined what a procedural series can be, consistently delivering edge-of-your-seat emergencies, mixed with emotional story arcs and incredible performances from one of the most powerful teams of actors on television," said Michael Thorn, President of Fox Entertainment in a statement. "Kudos to Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear and their entire crew, as well as the amazing cast anchored by Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt for raising the bar week after week."