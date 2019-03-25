Watch Carrie Underwood Surprise the 2019 ACM Awards New Artist Winners

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 11:57 AM

What's better than winning an ACM Award? Winning an award and getting a surprise from Carrie Underwood!

Before the Academy of Country Music announced the winners of its best new artists categories, the country superstar called the hopefuls to deliver the good news and congratulate them on the success.

Luke Combs was named the winner of New Male Artist and Ashley McBryde was named New Female Artist of the Year. LANCO was also deemed New Group of the Year. Needless to say, they were pretty excited to get Underwood's call.

As country music fans will recall, Underwood took home the trophy for New Female Vocalist at the 2006 Award Show. Over the years, she's on a total of 14 ACM Awards, including two Entertainer of the Year trophies. She's also currently in the running for Female Artist of the Year.

The ACM Awards will certainly be a big night for the American Idol alumna. Not only is she nominated, but she's also performing. The Grammy winner is one of several artists to take the stage, including Maren Morris, Kelly Clarkson, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert and more.

The 54th Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast Live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, 2019 starting at 8:00 PM on the CBS.

