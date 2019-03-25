Hilary Duff Shares Intimate Video of Daughter Banks' Birth

Instagram
Hilary Duff has shared deeply personal footage of her first few moments with her baby girl, Banks.
Back in October, the Younger star welcomed her daughter in a water birth at her Los Angeles home. Banks is Duff's first child with beau Matthew Koma, she also has a son, Luca Comrie. Now, as Banks turns 5 months old, Duff is sharing the intimate moment with her fans on social media, in which Banks can be seen reaching out to hug her mom.
"I've been wondering for a long time if I would ever share this video as it is extremely personal," Duff began her post. "It was so absolutely lovely and rewarding(and shocking) that after giving birth to my baby girl we hugged ...for the first time."
"In my mind I like to believe that she was saying good job mom. Go team go. We did it. Together," Duff continued. "Matt provided such a safe calm strength, my mommy and sissy were there to cheer me on, and of course my birth angels to make sure all was well and big brother (downstairs deep in legos)."
The 31-year-old actress went on to write, "I cannot believe this day was only 5 months ago!! It seems like B has been here with us all along. The time is already going so fast..she tried avocado yesterday! Anyway... feeling blessed for this full hectic life and all the people in it. Happy 5 months Banks (oh and thanks for quitting colic) that was a doozy."
Happy 5 months, baby Banks!