Wendy Williams Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Cheating Rumors

Amid rumors of trouble in her marriage, Wendy Williams was spotted without her wedding ring.

In photos taken Monday morning, the talk show host can be seen heading to work holding a yellow Fendi purse in her left hand, her ring finger noticeably bare. However, when the 54-year-old star appeared on The Wendy Williams Show hours later, her diamond bling appeared to be back on her finger.

It was just three weeks ago that Williams addressed cheating rumors involving her husband, Kevin Hunter, during her return to her talk show.

"I want to shout out to my husband," Williams said, adding, "I'm still wearing my ring."