Wendy Williams Spotted Without Her Wedding Ring Amid Cheating Rumors

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Mar. 25, 2019 10:50 AM

Wendy Williams

Amid rumors of trouble in her marriage, Wendy Williams was spotted without her wedding ring.

In photos taken Monday morning, the talk show host can be seen heading to work holding a yellow Fendi purse in her left hand, her ring finger noticeably bare. However, when the 54-year-old star appeared on The Wendy Williams Show hours later, her diamond bling appeared to be back on her finger.

It was just three weeks ago that Williams addressed cheating rumors involving her husband, Kevin Hunter, during her return to her talk show.

"I want to shout out to my husband," Williams said, adding, "I'm still wearing my ring."

Tearful Wendy Williams Reveals She's Living in a Sober House

"Believe me you, when you've been with somebody for 28 years...married for 25 years...we know each other. He's my best friend, he's my lover, he's all this and he's all that," Williams shared. "I know what you've been seeing and I know what the streets have been talking about."

Wendy Williams

She told her audience, "I am still very much in love with my husband."

"Anybody who's been married for 5 minutes or 500 years, you know marriages have ebbs and flows," Williams shared. "Marriages are not easy. Don't ask me about mine until you see this [ring] gone and it ain't going anywhere—not in this lifetime."

Last week, a tearful Williams revealed to her viewers that she's living in a sober house.

"So, you know me for being a very truthful and open person, and I've got more to the story for you," Williams said during her show as she held back tears. "You know, Kevin, Kevin and I have the Hunter Foundation for the good of the people, and we recently launched our 888-5Hunter number for those of you caught up in the struggle of addiction."

She went on to share, "Well, for some time now, and even today and beyond, I have been living in a sober house."

