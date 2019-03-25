Singer Scott Walker Dead at 76

The music world is saying goodbye to a beloved member.

Scott Walker, the famed avant-garde musician and one third of The Walker Brothers, has died, the performer's record label confirmed on Twitter.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Scott Walker," the label said in a statement. "Scott was 76 years old and is survived by his daughter, Lee, his granddaughter, Emmi-Lee, and his partner Beverly." The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

The late singer and bassist, born Noel Scott Engel, was an Ohio native before ultimately living in California with his mother, where he pursued his musical, art and cinematic interests. There, he also met future bandmate John Walker and soon formed The Walker Brothers with third member Gary Walker. The trio found success in the United Kingdom in the late '60s with hits like "Make It Easy on Yourself" and "The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore" and made eight albums together between the 1960s and 1970s.