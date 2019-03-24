How Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is "Committed to a Healthy Lifestyle" With Jen Harley

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have headed down South to Texas.

The Jersey Shore stars spent the day together in Austin at one of Jen's friend's baby showers.

Jen shared videos and photos of the day on her Instagram Story, which mostly centered around their 11-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro. In the clips, Ronnie gave his daughter a sip of some water out of a bottle and she played with the cap on the table. She danced around a bit and loved repeating the phrase "Opa!"

She looked just as festive as any of the adults at the get together, too. Ariana wore a multi-colored pattern onesie with a baby blue ribbon in her hair. Ronnie kept it casual in a pair of light blue shorts, a black sweatshirt and bright red shoes. Ronnie also took a few moments to play with her cheeks and lovingly squeeze them together a bit.