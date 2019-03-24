Alex Rodriguez Praises "Beautiful" Jennifer Lopez Before She Starts Filming New Movie

Does it get much better than that?

A-Rod added, "She's been working so hard lately. I'm glad we were able to enjoy a quick little break before she dives into this new project. Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us."

"This beautiful woman starts shooting her movie tomorrow, 'Hustlers,'" he began. "I won't play spoiler, but I can't wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character!!"

Alex Rodriguez has hit another home run when it comes to heartwarming posts about his fiancée Jennifer Lopez .

J.Lo and A-Rod got engaged on March 9 after two years together. He popped the question while they were vacationing together in Baker's Bay and he slipped a massive emerald cut ring on her finger that's reportedly worth at least $1 million.

A second source added, "Jennifer had no idea he was planning on doing it. Alex was very happy he was able to pull it off without her knowing."

According to a source, Rodriguez's proposal totally caught J.Lo by surprise . "Even though this trip to the Bahamas has been planned for a few weeks , friends had no idea that Alex would be popping the question this weekend," a source said at the time. "Alex kept all of the details surrounding his ring shopping and his proposal very private—almost everyone in their inner circle was caught by surprise when Jennifer posted the photo of the ring."

Check out some of the photos below to see J.Lo and A-Rod's road to engagement.

"Jennifer & Alex, Michelle and I just wanted to congratulate you on your engagement," the 44th President penned . "After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better. All the best."

Anthony J. Causi/ Splash News 2005: First Meeting...in Front of Marc Anthony! J.Lo and her then-husband meet A-Rod for the first time on the field at Shea Stadium in New York City, where his team the New York Yankees faced off against home team the New York Mets. Lopez wears a Yankees cap. Anthony wears a Mets cap. The three all posed for photos...awkward much?

Getty Images Feb. 3, 2017: J.Lo and A-Rod Begin Romance In March, E! News confirms the pop star is dating the the former New York Yankees baseball player. A source says, "This is very, very new. It's not serious at all. J. Lo is just dating. Jennifer and Alex are both not looking for a relationship, just a good light-hearted time. They are on the exact same page." In February 2018, J.Lo tells E! News that February 3 was her and A-Rod's one-year anniversary, saying, "That's our day. Oh, my God! It's been a year."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood Feb. 14, 2017: First Valentine's Day Together In a 2019 interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, J.Lo reveals that on their first Valentine's Day together, A-Rod surprised her with chocolates, flowers and a cake at her hotel room in Las Vegas, where she performs a residency show. "I was like, 'Who sent me all that?'" she recalls.. "You know, I didn't know who it was—kind of—because it was kind of new. But it was really nice because it made me feel like, 'Oh, he likes me!'"

Article continues below

MEGA March 2017: Romantic Getaway J.Lo and A-Rod vacation together in the Bahamas.

Instagram March 2017: Instagram Official...for a Moment J.Lo posts on her Instagram Story a photo of her and A-Rod looking cozy, then deletes the image.

INSTARimages.com/FameFlynet March 2017: Gym Time J.Lo and A-Rod are spotted at a gym in Miami.

Article continues below

Xposure / AKM-GSI March 2017: Date Night in Miami The new couple is spotted leaving a romantic dinner at Casa Tua in Miami, where both have homes and where A-Rod grew up.

Instagram March 2017: Meeting the Family J.Lo hangs out with A-Rod's sister, Susy Dunand, a Miami luxury real estate agent. Susy posts photos of the two on Instagram. "Any given Friday! #miscuñis!#jlo," she writes, using the Spanish slang term for "sisters-in-law."

Faith Rankin March 2017: Baseball! J.Lo supports A-Rod at a New York Yankees spring training baseball game. The retired MLB star serves as a special advisor to his past team.

Article continues below

Getty Images March 2017: Getting More Serious An insider tells E! News that J.Lo and A-Rod they may be getting more serious, saying, "All his friends can tell he really likes J.Lo [but] in the beginning they thought this may just be a fling. Friends are slowly thinking this may actually be a great match. He calls J.Lo his lady. He would wife her up in a heartbeat...She is different than other people he's dated."

Vasquez-Max Lopes / AKM-GSI Late March 2017: Going to California The two take their romance coast-to-coast: J.Lo and A-Rod are spotted in the Los Angeles area, driving to her house in Bel-Air after working out together at the Beverly Hills gym of J.Lo's trainer Gunnar Peterson.

AKM-GSI Late March 2017: Date Night in L.A. The A-list couple's time in Los Angeles continues with a romantic dinner date at Italian hotspot, Madeo.

Article continues below

ABC Late March 2017: A-Rod Speaks A-Rod breaks his silence about his relationship with J.Lo on The View. He says, "It's obvious...We're having a great time. She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."

AKM-GSI April 2017: Meeting Mom A month after going public with her relationship with A-Rod, J.Lo and her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, are photographed walking with him in the couple's native New York City.

AKM-GSI April 2017: The G and B-Words "Boyfriend and girlfriend titles have been vocalized with each other," a source tells E! News. "What was a hot, casual thing is turning into something more serious."

Article continues below

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas Mid-April 2017: Easter With the Kids The two vacation with their kids in a luxury resort in the Dominican Republic, where the New York-born athlete lived for years as a child.

Splash News Late April 2017: Back to Miami J.Lo and A-Rod return for dinner at the Casa Tua restaurant in Miami.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. Late April 2017: Details on the Encounter That Changed It All J.Lo opens up about her relationship with A-Rod, in an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. She says she approached him while he was on his way out of a Los Angeles restaurant and the two soon went out to dinner. In April 2018, A-Rod tells Ellen DeGeneres that he was leaving a work lunch when he realized that he forgot where he parked his car. While getting upset about it, J.Lo tapped him on the shoulder. He says, "I do not recognize this person, and its Jennifer, but she's dressed up as Harlee from Shades of Blue. And she's in her jeans and her big boots and it took me about four, five seconds and she said 'It's Jennifer, It's Jennifer!'"

Article continues below

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock May 2017: Red Carpet Official The two make their first joint carpet appearance at the 2017 Met Gala. J.Lo later says on the Today show, "We had a great time. We went in. We danced. It was awesome." She adds, "He's a good dancer. He has a great time. Again, one of the things I love is that he loves to dance, and I love to dance...he dances merengue. He dances all the important stuff for me. When the Spanish music comes on..."

Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock Mid-May 2017: Marriage Talk? "J.Lo and A-Rod are getting very serious and talking marriage," a source tells E! News. "J.Lo wants a future with A-Rod. J.Lo would marry A-Rod if he asked. She is head over heals for him. They get each other in so many ways."

Instagram June 2017: Biggest J.Lo Fans A-Rod brings his then-12-year-old daughter Natasha to J.Lo's concert residency show All I Have in Las Vegas. He was merely returning the favor; The little girl had performed for the singer a week prior. J.Lo later tells E! News, "It's so great. Everybody gets along so well. We're so blessed. We have beautiful children; we have love in our life and we're just great."

Article continues below

One Shot / BACKGRID Mid-June 2017: Vive la France J.Lo and A-Rod are photographed on a luxury yacht near Antebes. The cost of their trip to France? An estimated $350,000. (So, a third of a cost of her engagement ring.)

Instagram Late July 2017: Joint Birthday Celebration The two celebrate their birthdays together at a surprise party that A-Rod throws in Miami. She turns 48 two days later and he turns 42 five days later.

XactpiX/Splash News July 2017: Patriotic PDA The two are photographed kissing at Macy's 4th of July Firework show taping.

Article continues below

BACKGRID August 2017: Wedding Date The two attend a friend's wedding in New York City.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Late August 2017: Fight Night Date Night The two attend the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

Best Image / BACKGRID September 2017: A-Rod Speaks Again A-Rod tells HOLA! USA, "I'm in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time—I don't know—maybe ever. And not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been where I feel like we really make each other better."

Article continues below

Katch International/REX/Shutterstock Late September 2017: A-Rod Is Asked About Engagement When asked about a possible engagement happening for the couple in the near future, A-Rod playfully dodges the question, telling E! News, "Um the question is, I need to find out which episode am I in first." He is also asked about rumors they are moving in together. He pauses for a few moments, before saying, "I don't know."

Jordan Althaus/NBC October 2017: Philanthropy The two appear together on the benefit concert telecast One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief, and before the show, raise $26 million through corporate donations from the business, sports and entertainment world.

AM/Splashnews Late December 2017: Christmas in Miami The two celebrate the holiday together in Florida.

Article continues below

Instagram January 2018: Family Fun Night J.Lo and A-Rod pose for an adorable selfie with her 9-year-old twins Max and Emme and his daughters Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9, while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game at Staples Center. The group has often spent time together.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Guess, Inc. February 2018: Where's the Rock? J.Lo is asked about an engagement again. She tells E! News, "No, I don't like to pressure anybody for anything," then laughs and looks at A-Rod, who smiles.

Mariano Vivanco/Harper's Bazaar March 2018: J.Lo Talks Marriage "I do believe in marriage, and I would love to grow old with somebody in a committed relationship," she tells Harper's Bazaar. "But I'm not forcing anything right now. It's good, it's healthy; we communicate well. We understand each other's lives in a way that most other people couldn't. We both entered the public eye in our early 20s and overachieved right from the start. And that affects every dynamic in your life, from your family to your work to your relationships. We have a similar makeup."

Article continues below

Shutterstock; Courtesy: StreetEasy Late March 2018: Moving in Together E! News confirms the couple has purchased a three bedroom, 4.5 bathroom unit in Manhattan's 432 Park Avenue. The space, located in the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere, costs about $15.3 million.

Katch International/REX/Shutterstock April 2018: J.Lo's "El Anillo" and More Engagement Speculation Singer's releases new single "El Anillo," which translates to "The Ring," and it is indeed about her relationship with A-Rod. "We're good right now," J.Lo says about A-Rod, when asked about engagement rumors again. "I'm not trying to rush into anything, I've done that before, to no avail. I'm a little bit more grown up now and I like to let things take their natural course." Meanwhile, A-Rod tells Jimmy Fallon a month later, when asked if he was thinking of proposing, "I will say this: When it happens, Jimmy, you'll be the first to know."

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter May 2018: Met Gala No. 2 The two shine in Balmain at their second Met Gala date, a year after they made their red carpet debut at the annual avent.

Article continues below

Instagram August 2018: Italy Trip The two vacation abroad again.

MTV Late August 2018: A-Rod Cheers on J.Lo at VMAs A-Rod was J.Lo's biggest fan!

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez December 2018: Family Christmas The blended families prepare for another joint holiday celebration.

Article continues below

Steve Granitz/WireImage December 2018: Endorsement from Leah Remini Remini and J.Lo are BFFs. Remini tells E! News, when asked about her friend's relationship with A-Rod, "I think it's about seeing your friend happy and that's when you know."

GAMR / BACKGRID February 2019: Second Dating Anniversary J.Lo and A-Rod celebrate two years together.

Instagram / Jennifer Lopez March 8, 2019: "Soulmates" During a beach vacation with J.Lo, A-Rod shares on his Instagram Story an excerpt of a poem called "Soulmate" which was written by Bianca Sparacino.

Article continues below

Instagram / Alex Rodriguez March 9, 2019: Engaged! The two confirm their engagement on Instagram. A-Rod proposed to J.Lo that day with a massive diamond engagement ring estimated to be worth at least $1 million, during a vacation in the Bahamas.