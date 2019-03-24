The Jonas Brothers Are Teasing Us With New Music Again

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
by Lena Grossman | Sun., Mar. 24, 2019 4:30 PM
Just when we thought we'd fully recovered from the Jonas Brothers' surprise music drop a few weeks ago, we were proven wrong.
Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas teased a new music video on Sunday and simply told the rest of us that they were "shooting something." While they didn't get into details, Nick posted a video on his Instagram Story of him and Joe wearing matching outfits. It comprised of a navy blue sport coat and a white shirt with black trim.
"B---h stole my look," Nick said to the camera while shaking his head at his big brother.
The 26-year-old also uploaded a photo of him looking off into the distance and captioned it "shooting something." He wore bright yellow pants, a black and white checkered shirt and black slip-on sneakers with white palm trees on them. The entire family seems to be hanging out in Miami this weekend, so his sartorial choices for the music video really fit the atmosphere.
So far, Kevin Jonas has remained pretty mum on social media about their Miami gathering. Nick, however, posted photos with his wife Priyanka Chopra and she shared a decent amount of updates as well.
"You are my sunshine my only sunshine," he captioned a selfie of the newlyweds.
On Feb. 28, the JoBros released their first song in five years and performed a bit of the single "Sucker" during an episode of Carpool Karaoke. The trio has been on a roll since then.
They revealed during an interview on The Elvis Duran Show that they've recorded "30 to 40 songs" that they "can't wait to release." Not to mention an album and tour will most likely be next. The brothers also played a secret concert in New York City a few days after dropping the single.
Check out the photos below to see the Jonas Brothers throughout the years.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The Jonas Brothers perform at the American Music Awards.
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
They are so excited to be there!
Scott Gries/Getty Images
The Jonas Brothers appear on MTV's Total Request Live. Ah the nostalgia!
Mathew Imaging/FilmMagic
With a few hit singles under their belt, the Jonas Brothers celebrate their success at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Getty Images
The Jonas Brothers appear onstage with Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus at the City of Hope Benefit Concert at the Gibson Amphitheatre in Universal City, California.
Disney Channel
The boys pose with Demi Lovato, their co-star in the Disney Channel Original Movie sequel.
Scott Gries/Getty Images
The boys look sharp at the premiere of their Disney Channel Original Movie.
BILLY FARRELL/PatrickMcMullan.com/Getty
Our little guys are all grown up!
Dan MacMedan/WireImage
They no longer look like they're playing dress-up with those coy looks and stylish suits! The trio was nominated for their first Grammy Award, Best New Artist, but lost to Adele.
DISNEY CHANNEL/JEFF NEIRA
Nick apparently didn't get the message to wear black, but you gotta love him anyway!
Angela Weiss/Getty Image
It looks like the brothers walked straight out of the pages of Esquire magazine! (Pictured: The boys attend the Concert For Hope at the Gibson Ampitheatre in Universal City, California.)
Dimitrios Kambouris/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images for E!
Mixing and mingling with taste-makers in Hollywood. Just another day in the life of the Jonas Brothers! (Pictured: The boys appear with Kim Kardashian, Kelly Osbourne, and Danielle Jonas at E!'s 2012 Upfront event in New York City.)
Victor Chavez/WireImage
The group breaks up. In 2016, Nick said on Watch What Happens Live, "It was a very tough conversation, and it left the family kind of shaken up for a little while. I mean we were about to start a tour. We were two days from starting a tour...We're good now. I have a beautiful niece. My brother has a family. Joe's band DNCE is doing very well. It's good for everybody and it's good that it happened because I think we all grew from it, but it was very challenging for a little while."
The brothers may have broken up as a musical trio, but they're still family! Come on.
MEGA
The trio, and younger brother Frankie Jonas, attended the multiple wedding festivities in India!
CBS
Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas reunite for a new single, "Sucker," which they perform with James Corden on Carpool Karaoke.
We're ready for this new music and suckers for it already.
