Hannah Montana Celebrates 13th Anniversary: See the Cast Then and Now

The Disney Channel series aired for four seasons until 2011 and made main star Miley Cyrus one of the most popular celebrities in the world. The actress and now-pop superstar played Miley Stewart, an ordinary teenage girl whose alter ego...is a pop star, Hannah Montana.

Hannah Montana also featured his younger daughter Noah Cyrus , also a singer. Cast members also included Emily Osment , who played Miley's BFF Lilly, plus Jason Earles , Mitchel Musso , and Moises Arias .

After Hannah Montana ended, Miley concentrated on her pop music career and in 2013, went through a bit of a wild phase, during which she gave a now-famous controversial performance at the 2013 MTV VMAs . She's more mellowed out nowadays, although there are definitely times where she's still being Miley !

Musso also paid tribute to Hannah Montana, posting on his Instagram page throwback candid photos of him with his cast mates.

Check out photos of the cast then and now, and find out what they've been up to in recent years.

DISNEY CHANNEL/ISABELLA VOSMIKOVA/Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana / Miley Stewart) The star of the show is now one of the most popular celebs in the world. The singer and actress went through a bit of a wild phase, chopping off her hair, famously twerking on Robin Thicke at the 2013 MTV VMAs and appearing nude or scantily clad in photos and her "Wrecking Ball" video. Hey, she's just being Miley! Nowadays, she is enjoying life as a big time pop star with husband Liam Hemsworth, her co-star in The Last Song, who she married in a secret ceremony over the 2018 Christmas holiday.

Jesse Grant/WireImage/Dan MacMedan/Getty Image Emily Osment (Lilly Truscott) After Hannah Montana ended its four-season run in 2011, the actress went on to voice characters on animated programs like Family Guy and Rainbow Brite and appear on shows such as Mom, Young & Hungry, Cleaners and The Kominsky Method. She also has her own music career.

Jesse Grant/WireImage/REX/Shutterstock Jason Earles (Jackson Stewart) After Hannah Montana ended, the actor went on to star on shows such as Disney XD's Kickin' It, WTH: Welcome to Howler and Hotel Du Loone. In 2017, he married Katie Drysen.

Article continues below

Dean Hendler/Disney Channel/Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for RiverRock Films Mitchel Musso (Oliver Oken) The actor appeared on the show Pair of Kings and hosted PrankStars after Hannah Montana ended. In 2011, at age 20, he was arrested for a DUI, after which his character to be written off the former show and for the latter to be canceled. In recent years, he has continued to act and has portrayed characters on the animated programs Phineas and Ferb and Milo Murphy's Law.

Jaimie Trueblood/Disney Channel/Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock Moises Arias (Rico) In recent years, the actor has appeared on shows such as The Middle and Jean-Claude Van Johnson and movies such as Ben-Hur and Pitch Perfect 3.

Jeff Daly/Getty Images Anna Maria Perez de Tagle (Ashley Dewitt) In late 2011, she starred in the Broadway revival of Godspell. She is also a singer—in 2012, the star opened for the Jonas Brothers Asia 2012 tour. In recent years, she has appeared on episodes of shows such as Baby Daddy and Charmed. In November 2018, she got engaged to boyfriend Scott Kline.

Article continues below

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/JB Lacroix/WireImage Shanica Knowles (Amber Addison) After Hannah Montana ended, the actress went on to appear on shows such as Melissa & Joey, The Young and the Restless and various TV movies, such as Life-Size 2.

DISNEY CHANNEL/ERIC MCCANDLESS/Getty Images Cody Linley (Jake Ryan) The star finished fourth on the the seventh season of Dancing With The Stars and released his debut album in 2012. He also continued his acting career—he appeared on two episodes of Melissa & Joey and in the TV movies Sharknado 4: The 4th Awakens and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.

Jesse Grant/WireImage/Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Billy Ray Cyrus (Robby Ray Stewart) Miley's onscreen and real-life dad continues to concentrate on his music career. In 2016 and 2016, he starred on the show Still the King.

Article continues below