Farrah Abraham Laughs Off Claims She Copied Kourtney Kardashian's Nude Photo

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 24, 2019 12:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kourtney Kardashian, Farrah Abraham

Getty Images

Farrah Abraham thinks it's "funny" that people think she ripped off Kourtney Kardashian's naked photo.

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stripped down to her birthday suit to announce a new brand she's working on called "Poosh." In the announcement photo, she sits nude, wearing a white towel on her head, on a bathroom counter while holding a Macbook and a cup of tea.

Two weeks later, Abraham posted on her Instagram page a similar photo, showing her sitting naked on a bathroom sink while wearing a white towel on her head and holding a Macbook and a cupcake. Users didn't hold back with their accusations of ripping off Kourtney, with one commenting, "You'll never be Kourtney loser."

When asked about the accusations, the former Teen Mom star laughed it off.

Photos

Kourtney Kardashian's Best Looks

"That's so funny to me," she told TMZ in a video posted early on Saturday. "I say we should just stop comparing women. I super support all female mamas who are working and pushing their own, whatever she's trying to push, but I'm just focused on my own life, my own work."

"I wanted to laugh about it that day and I sent the photo to some of my friends, and I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm just gonna post it and say it,'" she said. "And I was dealing with a bunch of stuff—like my house getting cased, maybe getting stalked that day, so I just really don't have enough time for this made-up drama. I got real-life drama."

Kardashian has not commented on Abraham's photo.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it returns for a new season on Sunday, March 31 at 9/8c only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet

Trending Stories

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.