Diana Ross Defends Michael Jackson Amid Leaving Neverland Controversy

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 24, 2019 8:32 AM

Michael Jackson, Diana Ross

Julian Wasser/Liaison/Getty Images

Diana Ross is speaking out in defense of her late friend Michael Jackson, amid resurfaced allegations of child sex abuse.

In the recent controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, two men go into graphic detail about what they say were years of molestation and grooming by the King of Pop.

"This is what's on my heart this morning. I believe and trust that Michael Jackson was and is a magnificent incredible force to me and to many others. STOP IN THE NAME OF LOVE," 74-year-old Ross, who often performed with Jackson in the '80s, tweeted on Saturday, referencing her former band The Supremes' most famous song.

Jackson's family has denounced Leaving Neverland and denies the shocking resurfaced allegations from accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck, as well as past similar accusations made against the pop star, who was famously famously acquitted of charges of sexually abusing a different boy, in a 2005 trial.

Read

Behind the Scenes of Leaving Neverland: How the Michael Jackson Documentary Really Came About

The documentary has drawn mixed opinions and fresh criticism of Jackson, and several brands have already distanced themselves from him amid the backlash.

Fellow singer Barbra Streisand recently drew controversy herself when she told The London Times that while she "absolutely" believes Jackson's accusers, they were "thrilled to be there," and that the singer's alleged behavior "didn't kill them."

The 76-year-old later apologized for her remarks, saying on Instagram, "I am profoundly sorry for any pain or misunderstanding I caused by not choosing my words more carefully about Michael Jackson and his victims, because the words as printed do not reflect my true feelings. I didn't mean to dismiss the trauma these boys experienced in any way."

"Like all survivors of sexual assault, they will have to carry this for the rest of their lives," she continued. "I feel deep remorse and I hope that James and Wade know that I truly respect and admire them for speaking their truth."

