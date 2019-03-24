Mel B Claims She Slept With Geri Halliwell During Spice Girls Era

Ray Burmiston/Photoshot/Getty Images
Well, the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour is going to be pretty awkward...
During a taping of Piers Morgan's new ITV show Life Stories on Friday, Mel B, aka Scary Spice, dropped a massive bombshell—she confirmed longtime rumors that she once had a sexual encounter with band mate Geri Halliwell Horner. The 46-year-old, aka Ginger Spice, has not commented.
According to the Mail on Sunday, which posted a transcript of the interview, Piers, who is a columnist for the paper, had asked Mel B, "Did you or didn't you with Geri Halliwell...did you sleep with her?"
"Yeah, we all slept in a bed together but not 'like that' all of us," the 43-year-old singer replied.
"Did you sleep with Geri 'like that'? Piers asked.
Mel B nodded and smiled, and said, "She's going to hate me for this because she's all posh in her country house and her husband. But it's a fact. It just happened and we just giggled at it and that was it."
"It was just that once," Mel B continued. "And hopefully when Geri gets asked that, which hopefully she will after this, she won't deny it. Because it was just a fun thing."
Both Mel B, who was recently married to Stephen Belafonte, and Geri, who married Formula 1 racing team boss Christian Horner in 2015, have talked about previous relationships with women.
The Sun on Sunday reported that the alleged hookup took place soon after the newly formed Spice Girls moved into a shared house in Maidenhead, Berks, in the mid '90s. The group released their saucy debut single, "Wannabe," in 1996 and went on to drop many more top songs. Geri left the band two years later, then rejoined the group in 2007.
Mel C was in the audience at the taping of Piers' show.
"I don't know anything," she said, when Mel B looked towards her after making the claim about Geri.
"Oh whatever Mel," Mel B said.
"This is all new to me," Mel C said.
Piers asked Mel B if there was "anything with Mel C."
"Well, when I got my tongue pierced we all kissed," Mel B replied. "But that was just a kiss because I wanted to know what it felt like. It was just a silly kiss. Nothing sexual like that."
The taping took place a couple of weeks before the Spice Girls, not including Victoria Beckham, are set to begin rehearsing for their tour this summer. The Sun on Sunday reported that after the interview, Mel B made a panicked phone call to apologize to Geri.
"The tour is just two months' away they don't want anything jeopardizing it, but there were real fears this would upset Geri's husband and causes serious issues," a source told the newspaper. "Since marrying Christian, Geri has worked hard to shake off her old playgirl image and sort of reinvent herself as this perfect Stepford Wife. Mel immediately rang Geri to try to repair the damage."