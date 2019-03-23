The Fuller House Cast Subtly References Lori Loughlin at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Mar. 23, 2019 7:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Many celebs arrived at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards, however, there was one star noticeably missing from the event: Lori Loughlin.

The 54-year-old actress skipped the star-studded event amid the college admissions scandal. While she's reportedly not expected to return to the fifth season of Fuller House, the TV series was nominated for Favorite Funny TV Show. In fact, they won the award

Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber attended the ceremony, and took to the stage to accept the award. If anything, they subtly referenced Lori, saying a family "sticks together through the hard times." While they never mentioned her name, their sentiments echoed everything happening to their co-star.

"Thank you for voting Fuller House as your Favorite Funny TV Show," Andrea starts off the speech. "You have been laughing alongside our family for four seasons and this family has a lot of heart."

Read

Lori Loughlin's Daughters Feel ''Devastated'' and ''Distraught'' Amid the College Admissions Scandal

"And where there's a lot of heart, there's a lot of love," Candace chimes in. "And a loving family sticks together no matter what."

Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Getty Images

Continuing her speech, the 42-year-old star says, "They stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets."

Adding, "And a loving family that also sticks together, also celebrates the really good times."

"This is one of those good times," Jodie cheers. "You've stuck with us for 30 years and we love you all so much. We promise the fifth and final season is gonna be amazing."

Lori Loughlin, Fuller House

Netflix

In the wake of the college admissions scam, the 54-year-old actress has kept to herself.

"She's laying low and in seclusion," a source previously told E! News. Adding, that she and her daughters—Isabella Rose Giannuli and Oliva Jade Giannuli—are "stressed" right now.

Lori and her 19-year-old daughter "have been spending their days very upset and stressed being cooped up," the source added.

As of now, E! News can confirm the Fuller House actress filed a request to move her March 29 court date to April 3, and it was approved.

"Ms. Loughlin filed the request with the court," a USDOJ spokesperson told E! News on March 21. 

In addition, the U.S. Attorney MA Twitter account posted an update, writing, "Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli will appear in federal court in Boston on April 3 at 2:30 pm."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lori Loughlin , Candace Cameron Bure , Jodie Sweetin , Fuller House , 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards , Awards , Events , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Gunner, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

DJ Khaled, Tyga and More Celebs Turn the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards Into a Family Affair

DJ Khaled, Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

Lana Condor, Nickelodeon 2019 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams, 2019 Super Bowl Party

Wells Adams Cheers Up Sarah Hyland After She Returns From the Hospital

Adele, Jennifer Lawrence

Inside Adele and Jennifer Lawrence's Adorable Friendship

Steph Curry, Ayesha Curr, 2017 ESPY Awards, ESPYS

Stephen Curry Surprises Ayesha Curry With an Epic 30th Birthday Party

Christina Anstead

Christina Anstead Is All Smiles as She Steps Out After Pregnancy Announcement

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.