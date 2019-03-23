DJ Khaled, Tyga and More Celebs Turn the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards Into a Family Affair

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Forget about date night, these celebs turned their Saturday evening into a family affair!
On March 23, the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards kicked off with a bang, and many guests brought their children to the event at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.
Standing in front of the flashing lights on the famous orange carpet, DJ Kahled and his family arrived to the event wearing matching vibrant outfits. Considering the 42-year-old artist hosted the star-studded event it makes sense he'd turn it into a fun night with his wife, Nicole Tuck and son, Asahd Tuck Khaled.
Another notable trio? Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and their son, Gunner. The Hills stars made their night out even more special since they shared the awards show moment with their baby boy.
Tyga and his son 6-year-old son, King Cairo, also looked like a dynamic duo in their electrifying ensembles at the Kids' Choice Awards.
Notably, Tia Mowry and her son, Cree Taylor Hardrict, had a blast on the carpet as they posed for fun photos.
To see all of the celebs who brought their families to the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards, keep scrolling through our gallery below.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck and Asahd Tuck
The Kids' Choice Awards host brings the whole family to the star-studded event. Plus, how cute does baby Asahd look in his colorful outfit.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Tyga and King Cairo
It's a fun father-son night for the "Taste" rapper and his 6-year-old son, King Cairo.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Gunner
It's date night for The Hills stars, who share this special red carpet moment with their baby boy, Gunner.
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Nia Long, Kez Sunday Udoka, and Massai Zhivago Dorsey II
Nia Long wins the award for coolest mom ever! The 48-year-old actress brings her two sons to the awards show.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Tia Mowry and Cree Taylor Hardrict
The 40-year-old actress poses for photos with her 7-year-old son, Cree Taylor Hardrict.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly and Casie Colson Baker
It's a dad-daughter duo at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards. Machine Gun Kelly brings his 11-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, to the fun event.