Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The 2019 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards are bound to be a good slime, er, time.
Stars made their way down the famous Nickelodeon-orange carpet at the Galen Center in Los Angeles and showed off a mix of both casual and chic looks.
DJ Khaled takes the stage tonight as host the show, taking over the reins from John Cenawho hosted it twice. While it's unclear if baby Ashad will make a cameo onstage during the show (we can only hope), DJ Khaled will surely keep the evening interesting, hilarious and there will be plenty of major key alerts.
Avengers: Infinity War garnered the most nominations with 10 while Black Panther follows behind with five and Cardi B with four. Fans had the chance to vote in a slew of categories, including Favorite TV Drama, Favorite Funny TV Show, Favorite Movie, Favorite Butt-Kicker, Favorite TV Judge and more.
Although these stars have been strutting their stuff on the carpet, there's a high chance that their outfits may or may not be ruined later on in the night. After all, this is the home of the celebrity slime! It's pretty much inescapable. Let's hope these celebs brought an extra change of clothes or at least a towel with them tonight.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
DJ Khaled, Nicole Tuck & Asahd
Major key alert! Your Kids' Choice Awards host with the most arrives on the orange carpet with his beloved fam.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson
Orange you glad to see this music icon?
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
The "I Like That" songstress brings the fun to the red carpet with her gingham-print dress.
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images
Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron-Bure
The Fuller House actresses bring a pop of color to the famous orange-red carpet.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Naomi Scott, Will Smith & Mena Massoud
The cast of the live-action Aladdin movie is here to grant your every wish!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Lana Condor
The breakout star of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which is up for Favorite Movie, goes for a sporty chic look.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag & Gunner
Party's here! The reality TV stars bring their adorable son to the festivities.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Joey King
Red, hot, hot, hot! The Act actress stuns on the orange carpet with her sizzling outfit.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Kiernan Shipka
Fresh off sparking romance rumors with Charlie Oldman, the actress goes for Old Hollywood-inspired glitz and glamour.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Tyga & King Cairo
The rapper takes his 6-year-old son out for an evening he won't soon forget.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Ally Brooke
The "Low Key" singer dazzles at the awards show with her baby blue dress and silver platforms.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
JoJo Siwa
Hold onto your hair bows, ladies and gents! This Nickelodeon mega-star is ready to rock.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly & Cassie Colson Baker
The hip-hop star attends the Kids' Choice Awards with his little girl.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jason Sudeikis
The 43-year-old actor and comedian adds flair and fun to the awards show with his colorful outfit.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
David Dobrik
The king of YouTube could go home with the award for Favorite Social Star tonight!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Offset, Takeoff and Quavo
The hip hop trio, Migos, arrive at the star-studded even decked out in one-of-a-kind suits.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Josh Peck
The former Nickelodeon star goes back to his stomping roots at the 2019 Kids' Choice Awards.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Tia Mowry & Cree Taylor Hardrict
Mother-son moment!
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Caleb McLaughlin
He's all grown up! The Stranger Things actor is nominated for Favorite Male TV Star tonight.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Janelle Monae
Peace! The singer is oh-so chic at the KCAs.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Heidi Montag
The Hills star is a ray of sunshine in a satin blouse and leather pants.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Frankie Grande
There's only one thing to say about this celeb's preppy look: Fabulous!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Andrea Barber
The actress arrives to the Kids' Choice Awards representing Fuller House, which is nominated for Favorite Funny TV Show.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
In Real Life
Boy band alert!
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Alex Winter
Fresh off his and Keanu Reeves' announcement that Bill & Ted 3 is a go, the actor arrives to the Kids' Choice Awards.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Sofie Dossi
We're bending over backwards for this America's Got Talent star and contortionist's red carpet look.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Jason Wahler
The Hills oozes that cool factor in a brown leather jacket and dark denim.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Backpack Kid
The viral internet celeb showcases his bold style.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Madisyn Shipman
Game Shakers in the house! The actress' tropical two-piece is total summer style inspo.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Justin Roberts
The viral hip-hop artist shows off his signature style on the orange carpet.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/WireImage
Lisa & Lena
TikTok's coolest twins rock silver ensembles on the orange carpet.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Ben Azelart
All white everything! The Instagram sensation makes his way into the Galen Center.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Elisa Maino
With an outfit so stylish and colorful, here's hoping this TikTok personality doesn't get slimed!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Shelby Simmons & Jace Norman
The Favorite Male TV Star nominee and the actress pair up on the orange carpet.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Jayden Bartels
With more than 2.8 million followers on Instagram, this star's fandom is sure to geek out over her Kids' Choice Awards appearance.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Guava Juice
All smiles here! The YouTube star and toy enthusiast gears up for a night of fun at the Kids' Choice Awards.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Annie LeBlanc
The 14-year-old singer steps out in a vibrant jumpsuit and strappy silver heels.
Good luck to all the nominees!
