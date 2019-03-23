Inside Adele and Jennifer Lawrence's Adorable Friendship

Can we hang out with these two, please please please?
Adele and Jennifer Lawrence are BFFs and drinking buddies—on Friday, they hit up a drag show at a gay bar in New York City and had a fabulous time. The two go back several years and have occasionally been spotted out together, often with other celebrity friends.
Adele and Jennifer first met at the 2013 Oscars, where the singer won an award for her song "Skyfall" from the soundtrack to the James Bond movie of the same name, and the actress won one for her supporting role in Silver Linings Playbook.
"I remember sneaking backstage while she performed "Skyfall," trying to squeeze a ball gown past a pile of ropes and cables just to get a little closer. See her from another angle as if to peek behind the Great Oz's curtain," Lawrence wrote about her friend in Time's 2016 100 Most Influential People issue. "I had been a fan of hers since 'Chasing Pavements' (saying 'fan' about Adele always sounds like an understatement, doesn't it?)."
"We all see her success. Her undeniable talent and beauty," Lawrence continued. "But what you don't see is what a wonderful mother she is. What a wonderful partner and friend she is. That she makes her son's Halloween costumes. Adele is a gift, an international treasure, but she's also sweet, funny, intelligent and beautiful. Bitch."
See photos and details about Adele and Jennifer's adorable friendship.
Xposure/AKM-GSI
2015: Harry Styles' Birthday Party
The two join several other celebrity guests at the One Direction star's 21st birthday bash in Hollywood.
T.Jackson/INFphoto.com
2015: The Hunger Games Dinner
Adele, Jennifer and the actress' Hunger Games co-stars Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson are spotted at the Waverly Inn restaurant in New York City.
AKM-GSI
2015: Supporting the Singer
Jennifer was among many celebs who watched Adele perform a special concert at Radio City Music Hall.
Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images
2015: Fun with Emma Stone
The three have dinner at the Cosme Mexican restaurant in New York City.
PapJuice/WOW/INFphoto.com
2016: Supporting the Singer Again
Jennifer attends Adele's concert in Los Angeles with fellow BFF Emma Stone and The Hunger Games co-star Woody Harrelson.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
2018: Ellen DeGeneres' Birthday Party
The two joined many stars at the talk show host and comedienne's 60th birthday bash.
Instagram / Adele
2018: Women's March
Adele and Jennifer join Cameron Diaz at the annual demonstration.
MEGA
2019: Drag Show Fun
The two hit up the gay bar Pieces in New York City, where they check out a drag show and play drinking games onstage with the host.
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!