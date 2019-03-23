Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon Take Their Bromance Back to Australia

Thor and Jason Bourne's bromance continues!

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon recently reunited in the former actor's native Australia. On Saturday, the two attended a Australian Football League (AFL) game at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

They watched the soccer match and cheered along with other male friends from inside a Marvel superheroes-themed corporate box, which contained memorabilia such as Thor's hammer and Captain America's shield.

Hemsworth posted several videos from their outing on his Instagram Story.

Earlier, Hemsworth posted pics of him and wife Elsa Pataky and Damon and wife Luciana Barroso having dinner with friends.

Hemsworth and Elsa, parents of daughter India Rose, 6, and 5-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, have a home in Byron Bay.