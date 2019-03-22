This Is Why Fans Think Miley Cyrus and Drake Are Collaborating on New Music

Miley Rae Cyrus continues to spice things up on the 'gram.

Sharing another highly stylized photo of herself with her 88.8 million followers—decked out in a Dior two-piece and flashy jewelry, no less—the 26-year-old star is giving fans something to talk about.

Take one look at her latest social media post, and you'll notice her followers are going into a frenzy over the possibility that she and Drake are collaborating on new music.

"Drenching myself in @champagnepapi tears," the "Malibu" songstress captions her alluring photo, where she's casually pouring water on herself while she's in a pool.

It's a 2019 mood for sure.

Naturally, her fans are speculating she and the "Mia" rapper are working together on new music, especially since her recent posts allude to the fact that she's exploring a different style and possible new sound.

If anything, her latest Instagram pictures are reminiscent of her fashion, attitude and overall vibe from her fourth studio album, Bangerz.