Best Jackets for Spring

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Mar. 23, 2019 3:30 AM
Spring has sprung, and we are more than ready for it—well, sort of.
From a clothing perspective, we could honestly use a few fresh spring jackets—that aren't too heavy—to rotate into our wardrobes. It's still chilly out but not insanely cold, so anything from a cotton anorak to a tailored sweater is fair game. You've got to think of all scenarios here: Something for the office that's a little more classic, but also something for a night out that's a little more sophisticated.
Don't worry, we've got you with these top spring jacket picks we know you'll adore. Happy shopping!
This lovely mid-weight anarorak coat is a classic style, so you'll never have to worry about it being off-trend. The khaki color is a little more exciting than a black or tan, but surprisingly still goes with everything.
A sherpa denim jacket is still cozy without being inappropriately heavy for the springtime. It's got that traditional silhouette too, so you know the fit will flatter.
Spring is the season of sweaters, but if you want something a little more tailored go for a knit blazer. Snuggly and chic, just the way you like it.
If you're going to face the rain, do it in style with a girly white rain jacket that everyone will want.
A track jacket looks just a great paired with jeans and a tee as it does with a miniskirt and sneakers. It's the perfect athletic touch!
Oversize denim is always a good idea, but make it new with a fun charcoal color that no one else has.
A belted sweater in a spiced olive color feels like our new go-to for low-key weekends.
A moto jacket is always in season, every season. Period.
Jazz up the trench coat situation with a two-tone option that's still muted in color, so you can wear it from day to night.
A drawstring utility coat is an eternally in-style top layer. It's lightweight, and this one will only cost you around $30.
