Flashback: See Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift and More at the 2009 ACM Awards

It's almost that time a year again!
The biggest stars in country music are headed to Las Vegas for the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards, where icon Reba McEntire is set to host the show for the sixteenth time.
The ceremony, which will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, is known for its signature hat trophy—not to be confused with the hat Pharrell Williamsfamously wore to the 2014 Grammy Awards. Think Taylor Swift pre-1989, or Dolly Parton during her "Jolene" era.
Needless to say, the world is an entirely different place since the ACM's first started handing hats out in 1968. Looking back even ten years ago, the country music community has come a long way.
A decade ago, Carrie Underwood had taken home the ACM's biggest prize of Entertainer of the Year to secure country music's prestigious Triple-Crown Award. In comparison, Swift had won Album of the Year for her chart-topping second studio album Fearless while Luke Bryan wouldn't win Top New Artist until a year later.
Bryan as a new artist? Swift as a country singer? Oh, what a different time that was.
Today, Swift is now one of the biggest pop stars on the planet. And, at this year's ceremony, Underwood is up against breakout star Kacey Musgraves for Female Artist of the Year, while Bryan will take on Chris Stapleton to see who will win Male Artist of the Year.
But, no matter how much country music changes, one thing will always stay the same—Reba!
In anticipation for Sunday's show, let's put on our boots and take a walk down memory lane as we recount what the ACMs looked like a decade ago in our gallery below.
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
The happily married duo was all smiles as they made their way down the red carpet at the MGM Grand.
Matthew McConaughey & Reba McEntire
You never know who will will show up for this Las Vegas party. The Dallas Buyers Club actor shares a moment with the country icon while on stage.
Julianne Hough
Before serving as a judge on Dancing With the Stars and America's Got Talent, the dancer dazzled in this gown before she went on to win the fan-voted Top New Artist award.
Carrie Underwood
The country superstar shines on stage as she performs. Little did she know that the American Idol winner would be a regular on the ACM Awards stage.
Taylor Swift
The "Blank Space" singer graced the red carpets before she went on to win Album of the Year for her chart-topping album, Fearless.
Miranda Lambert
The "Dead Flowers" singer looks confident on stage, despite not picking up any awards that evening.
Scott Borchetta & Taylor Swift
The "Red" singer shares a moment with her former record label executive, as she picks up the award for Album of the Year.
Marisa Miller
The Sports Illustrated model looks stunning as she walked the red carpets in the evening.
Carrie Underwood
The "Before He Cheats" singer looks like a million bucks as she accepted the award for Entertainer of the Year.
Sugarland
The band composed of Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush is caught rehearsing before the big night.
Reba McEntire
The hostess for the night opens the show by performing one of her hits.
LeAnn Rimes
The "Blue" singer flashes a smile on the red carpet, before she went on to win the Home Depot Humanitarian Award that night.
Kaley Cuoco
The Big Bang Theory star turned heads for all the right reasons as she presents an award.
Miley Cyrus
Long before "Wrecking Ball" and Bangerz was released, the Hannah Montanah star hit the stage to perform one of her hits.
Luke Bryan
The American Idol judge walks the red carpet in one of his first ACM Award appearances.
The 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards airs Sunday night at 8 p.m. only on CBS.
