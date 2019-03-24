How to Wear White This Spring

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Sun., Mar. 24, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: How To Wear White

We love a seasonal wardrobe switch-up—especially when it's from winter to spring.

No longer do we have to trudge around in bulky boots and overwhelming layers. Instead, it's all about the lightweight fabrics, skin-bearing silhouettes and our favorite shade of the season: white. We've been sticking to blacks and other moody shades all winter, so anything in a bright white color is a welcome outfit upgrade.

For example, a nice bright wide-leg jumpsuit is the perfect outfit for your next outdoor brunch and a pair of strappy white heels will pretty much go with anything. Trust: These white closet staples will revitalize up your springtime wardrobe ASAP. 

E-Comm: How to Wear White

TAHARI Crepe Wide Leg Jumpsuit

A snow white wide-leg jumpsuit is the easiest way we know to elevate our look with minimal effort. 

BUY IT: $148 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: How to Wear White

A New Day™ Valerie Microsuede Ankle Boots

The chicest way to brighten up your look this spring? A crisp white pair of cool girl booties. 

BUY IT: $32 at Target

E-Comm: How to Wear White

MPG Sport Woven Water Resistant Jacket

Be prepared for the rain in this chic coat that layers over your work dress just as well as it does your jeans and tee.

BUY IT: $50 at Target

Article continues below

E-Comm: How to Wear White

TOMMY BAHAMA Boyfriend Shirt Cover-Up

For those many pool days ahead, this casual cover-up is the ideal way to shield yourself from the sun. 

BUY IT: $68 at Nordstrom


E-Comm: How to Wear White

SAM EDELMAN Yaro Ankle Strap Sandal

if you're going for a dressier vibe, white strappy sandals are elegant without being too over-the-top. 

BUY IT: $120 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: How to Wear White

Daily Ritual 100% Cotton Crewneck Sweater

We love a sweater for a lazy day around the house just as much we do with boyfriend jeans and pumps for a casual lunch look. 

BUY IT: $29 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: How to Wear White

TIGER MIST Lennon Faux Leather Miniskirt

When it comes to sporting a skirt for spring, pleather is always a fun way to add some It girl style. 

BUY IT: $85 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: How to Wear White

Nike Court Warm-Up Pants

We like how these loungepants are fitted but cozy. Cute enough to wear out, if the mood strikes. 

BUY IT: $50 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: How to Wear White

COLA White Lace-Up Trainers

Fresh white sneakers are the ideal way to add a little street style to any springtime look. 

BUY IT: $40 at Topshop

Article continues below

E-Comm: How to Wear White

Dantiya Half-Sleeve A-Line Dress

Maybe you're off to brunch or perhaps an important work meeting. This classy white dress is the perfect choice. 

BUY IT: $27 at Amazon

E-Comm: How to Wear White

CUPCAKES AND CASHMERE Vivica Faux Leather Jacket

Lighten up any of your spring outfits with a classic leather moto jacket. 

BUY IT: $148 at Nordstrom

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Best Jackets for Spring

Best Jackets for Spring

E-Comm: Best Totes for Spring

Our Favorite Tote Bags for Spring

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

Kimono Cover Ups for the Beach or Pool

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Stylish Swimsuits Under $100

E-Comm: Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Spring Sandals to Slide Into

Ariana Grande, costumes

See All of Ariana Grande's Sweetener Tour Looks: From Sky-High Boots to Versace Safety Pins

Kristin Cavallari Very Cavallari 203

The Reinvention of Kristin Cavallari: How She Transformed From Reality Bad Girl to Boss Mogul

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.