Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Adam Levine's 40th Birthday With Sexy Photo Tribute

It's Adam Levine's birthday, but Behati Prinsloo just gave us all a major gift.

The supermodel took to Instagram on Friday to post a sexy tribute to her husband, who celebrated his 40th birthday on March 18. In the steamy picture, the couple can be seen canoodling in the sand.

"40 is just a number, but it looks damn good on you," Prinsloo captioned the social media snap. "I wake up every morning more in love with you....happy birthday to my WHOLE LIFE. You're so cool you're so cool you're so cool."

In just a few month, Prinsloo and Levine will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. The duo tied the knot in July 2014 with close pal Jonah Hill officiating the ceremony.