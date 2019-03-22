Selena Gomez Celebrates Her BFF's Birthday With a Pretty in Pink Party

Selena Gomez helped throw her BFF a beautiful birthday party!

The 26-year-old "Birthday" singer and her group of friends gathered together on Thursday to celebrate their pal Raquelle Stevens' special day. For the bash, Selena, Simi Khadra, Haze Khadra, Ashley Cook, Zahra Ayub and Caroline Franklin decorated with pink balloons, including lettered balloons that spelled Raquelle's name. According to posts on social media, the pals also got the birthday girl a sunshine cake, which she declared "the best" on her Instagram.

"Best friends in the world," Raquelle captioned a group photo. "Thank you for throwing me such a beautiful party!"