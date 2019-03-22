Demi Moore Attends Ex Bruce Willis' Vow Renewal to Wife Emma Heming Willis

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 10:39 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bruce Willis, Emma Heming Willis, Demi Moore, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, Vow Renewal

Instagram / Emma Heming Willis

Bruce Willis and wife Emma Heming Willis renewed their wedding vows on their 10th anniversary on Thursday and made the event a full family affair.

His ex-wife Demi Moore was all smiles as she joined their kids and other guests at the ceremony, which took place on a beach. Bruce and Emma had wed on March 21, 2009 at his Parrot Cay home in Turks & Caicos.

"10 years ago today, we married. So we decided to do it again today," Emma wrote on her Instagram Story.

She also posted a photo of her and Bruce kissing at the ceremony, writing, "We said, we do, again, 10 years later #happyanniversarymylove."

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

Emma also shared pics of her, Bruce, their daughters Mabel, 6, and Evelyn, 4, Demi, and the actress' and the actor's daughters Rumer Willis, 30, and Scout Willis, 27. Their third daughter, Tallulah, 25, was not pictured.

Bruce wore a white shirt and pants and a sun hat, while Emma and their girls wore white and pink floral dresses.

Demi wore a custard floral maxi dress, while her daughters wore white.

"Papa and Stepmama got married again 10 years later!!!" Rumer wrote on Instagram. "So happy I was able to be here and celebrate with the crew. I love you both so much."

Bruce Willis, Emma Heming Willis, Demi Moore, Inset

Getty Images

Demi and Bruce have remained friendly since they divorced in 2000 after 13 years of marriage. She and their three daughters attended his and Emma's 2009 wedding, along with her then-husband, Ashton Kutcher. The two divorced in 2013 after eight years of marriage.

Last year, Demi was a guest roaster at Bruce's Comedy Central Roast.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Bruce Willis , Demi Moore , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine

Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Adam Levine's 40th Birthday With Sexy Photo Tribute

Porsha Williams, Baby Shower, Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams Gives Birth to Her First Child

Michelle Pfeiffer, Batman Returns, Catwoman

Michelle Pfeiffer Recovers Her Catwoman Whip 27 Years After Batman Returns

Selena Gomez, Birthdays

Selena Gomez Celebrates Her BFF's Birthday With a Pretty in Pink Party

MIke Fisher

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Celebrates Becoming an American Citizen

Amy Poehler, Parks and Rec

Amy Poehler: We Need Parks and Rec's Leslie Knope Back "Badly"

Elizabeth Holmes

After the $1 Billion Downfall: What Elizabeth Holmes and the Theranos Team Are Up to Now

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.