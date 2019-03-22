Kate Beckinsale Deletes All Instagram Posts Amid Pete Davidson Romance

Kate Beckinsale is not here for your negative comments about her love life.

Following in her beau's footsteps, the 45-year-old actress has deleted all of her Instagram posts, where people have often expressed their opinions about her romance with SNL star Pete Davidson, 25, and their age difference.

Over the past few months, Beckinsale had coyly responded to remarks about their relationship on social media. Earlier this week, comedian and actor David Spade joked on one of her posts, which showed her cuddling a lion cub, "You like them young! ( now don't fight back and roast me just quietly stew and take the hit)."