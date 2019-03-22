Kate Beckinsale Deletes All Instagram Posts Amid Pete Davidson Romance

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Mar. 22, 2019 9:00 AM

Kate Beckinsale is not here for your negative comments about her love life.

Following in her beau's footsteps, the 45-year-old actress has deleted all of her Instagram posts, where people have often expressed their opinions about her romance with SNL star Pete Davidson, 25, and their age difference.

Over the past few months, Beckinsale had coyly responded to remarks about their relationship on social media. Earlier this week, comedian and actor David Spade joked on one of her posts, which showed her cuddling a lion cub, "You like them young! ( now don't fight back and roast me just quietly stew and take the hit)."

Pete Davidson Breaks Silence on Kate Beckinsale Relationship on SNL

"@davidspade never gonna happen grandpa," Beckinsale replied.

Spade, 54, has a daughter with Playboy Playmate Jillian Grace, 33, and also dated Naya Rivera, 32, briefly in 2017.

Davidson had deleted his own Instagram a few times in the past amid online bullying, most recently after he sparked a suicide scare in December, two months after he and Ariana Grandeended their engagement and broke up following a whirlwind romance.

Beckinsale's Twitter page remains, although she has not tweeted since 2016.

Kate Beckinsale, Pete Davidson, PDA

Backgrid / BACKGRID

Beckinsale and Davidson first sparked romance rumors in January when they were spotted looking "very cozy" at a 2019 Golden Globes after-party. They have since been spotted out together often, including at his comedy shows. Earlier this month, their romance was confirmed when they were photographed kissing at a hockey game.

Earlier this week, the two were spotted packing on the PDA inside a car after a movie date. On another recent outing, they were joined by Beckinsale's mother and step-dad.

While Beckinsale has not commented directly on her and Davidson's relationship, he did speak about it and also dismissed the criticism over their age difference on SNL earlier this month.

"Apparently, people have a crazy fascination with our age difference," Davidson said. "But it doesn't really bother us. But then again, I'm new to this."

He then named several male celebs whose wives and girlfriends, past or present, have been younger than them by 10 to 40 years.

