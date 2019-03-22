These Veep Bloopers With Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tony Hale Will Make You Crack Up

Julia Louis-Dreyfus came to The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon with gifts. The Veep star showed up to promote the seventh and final season of her HBO comedy with a blooper featuring her and costar Tony Hale.

"He's so much fun to work with—I mean, he's impossible to work with because he's so funny and the two of us, we've known each other a really long time, so we are constantly losing our s—t on the show, laughing. I think we enjoy the material more than the audience…We had one scene in particular," Louis-Dreyfus told host Jimmy Fallon.