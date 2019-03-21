How Jessica Simpson’s Kids Are Bonding With Their Baby Sister Birdie

It's a party of five in Jessica Simpson's household! What's more, her two kids—Maxwell Drew Johnson and Ace Knute Johnson—are "so excited" about their baby sister.

On Wednesday, the fashion designer and her husband, Eric Johnson, welcomed their daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson.

So how are Simpson's kids feeling about their little sis? They couldn't be happier, according to a source.

"Max and Ace are so excited about the baby," a source tells E! News. "Seeing them with their new baby sister has made it all worth it."

"Getting to this point wasn't an easy road, but now that Birdie is here, Jessica can forget about her difficult pregnancy," the source reveals. Adding, "Jessica is feeling relieved that Birdie is finally here."

Fans of the 38-year-old star know her third pregnancy wasn't the easiest, and she often documented her struggles on social media.