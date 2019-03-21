What Is Going On With Jo's Family on Grey's Anatomy?

Jo is in for one major conversation on next week's Grey's Anatomy.

She was absent almost all of tonight's episode as she traveled to meet the birth mother she thought she had found after taking a DNA test. It was only at the very end that Alex arrived home to find her in bed. When he wasn't looking, we saw that she was in tears.

Then in the promo for next week, we see Jo arriving at her mother's door. The woman, played by Michelle Forbes, quietly tells Jo she "can't be here," so Jo asks if they can meet at a diner for one conversation.

We then see Jo crying at the table after asking who her father is, and the promo promises it's "one astounding hour of television," and even says that viewer discretion is advised.